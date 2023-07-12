Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-15) go up against Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (10-8) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, at 7:00 PM ET on FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Dream vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE

Dream vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 83 Dream 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.4

Dream vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta's record against the spread is 10-6-0.

This season, 11 of Atlanta's 17 games have gone over the point total.

Dream Performance Insights

Because of the Dream's defensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the WNBA with 87 points allowed per game, they've been forced to count on their offense, which ranks third-best in the league scoring 86.7 points per game.

Atlanta ranks worst in the WNBA with 36.1 rebounds allowed per game, but it has helped offset that by ranking second-best in the league grabbing 36.8 rebounds per contest.

The Dream are committing 14.5 turnovers per game (second-worst in WNBA), and they are forcing 13.2 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked).

So far this season, the Dream are making 6.9 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 36.5% (fourth-ranked) from three-point land.

The Dream are ceding 7.4 threes per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are allowing opposing teams to shoot 32.8% (fourth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

So far this season, Atlanta has taken 72.9% two-pointers, accounting for 77.6% of the team's baskets. It has shot 27.1% threes (22.4% of the team's baskets).

