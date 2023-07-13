Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars right now have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per game.
- The Jaguars posted five wins at home last season and four away.
- Jacksonville won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- Also, Lawrence ran for 291 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).
- In addition, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped keep opposing offenses in check with 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
