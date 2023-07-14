Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-4 against the Braves.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .209 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 29 of 54 games this year (53.7%), including nine multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.226
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.280
|.462
|SLG
|.340
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|39/15
|K/BB
|29/12
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Marsh (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
