Friday, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Kansas City Royals and Alec Marsh, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Braves) he went 0-for-3.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .213 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Mejia has picked up a hit in 21 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 11 games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (37.5%), including four games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .197 AVG .231 .227 OBP .271 .366 SLG .338 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 9 RBI 4 23/3 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings