Luke Raley returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals July 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 0-for-4.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Raley has had a hit in 40 of 69 games this year (58.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.2%).

He has homered in 13 games this year (18.8%), homering in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

In 24 games this year (34.8%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .224 AVG .310 .321 OBP .378 .500 SLG .637 15 XBH 17 5 HR 10 14 RBI 22 38/8 K/BB 35/9 6 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings