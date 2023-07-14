Manuel Margot is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Braves) he went 0-for-3.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .245 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot has picked up a hit in 40 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1%.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .209 AVG .284 .269 OBP .333 .318 SLG .402 7 XBH 10 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 20/8 K/BB 19/7 2 SB 4

