Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Braves) he went 0-for-3.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .245 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 40 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1%.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.209
|AVG
|.284
|.269
|OBP
|.333
|.318
|SLG
|.402
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|20/8
|K/BB
|19/7
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Marsh (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
