Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to defeat Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals when the teams meet on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are third in MLB play with 137 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay's .452 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays' .259 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.4 runs per game (506 total runs).

The Rays rank fifth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.202).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Glasnow is looking to collect his second quality start of the season in this game.

Glasnow will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Home Zack Littell Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves L 2-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves L 6-1 Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves W 10-4 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/14/2023 Royals - Away Tyler Glasnow Alec Marsh 7/15/2023 Royals - Away Shane McClanahan Brady Singer 7/16/2023 Royals - Away Shane McClanahan Jordan Lyles 7/17/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/18/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tyler Glasnow Jon Gray

