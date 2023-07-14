On Friday, July 14 at 8:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (58-35) visit the Kansas City Royals (26-65) at Kauffman Stadium in the series opener. Tyler Glasnow will get the call for the Rays, while Alec Marsh will take the hill for the Royals.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Royals have +220 odds to play spoiler. Tampa Bay is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-2, 7.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 52 out of the 76 games, or 68.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (29.5%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+155) Josh Lowe - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Wander Franco 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -274 - 1st

