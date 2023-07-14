Player prop bet options for Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays' Tyler Glasnow (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jul. 7 5.2 2 2 1 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 1 5.2 7 3 3 11 1 vs. Royals Jun. 25 5.0 4 1 1 12 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 4.1 6 6 6 7 2 at Athletics Jun. 14 5.1 6 3 3 6 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Glasnow's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Franco Stats

Franco has 95 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He's slashing .278/.338/.459 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 15 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 47 RBI (93 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He's slashed .257/.300/.442 so far this year.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 8 3-for-5 1 1 2 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (77 total hits).

He has a .246/.289/.435 slash line so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.