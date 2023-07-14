Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Royals on July 14, 2023
Player prop bet options for Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
Rays vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Glasnow Stats
- The Rays' Tyler Glasnow (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|5.2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|11
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 20
|4.1
|6
|6
|6
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 95 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He's slashing .278/.338/.459 on the season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 15 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 47 RBI (93 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.
- He's slashed .257/.300/.442 so far this year.
- Witt Jr. hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (77 total hits).
- He has a .246/.289/.435 slash line so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
