Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 0-for-5.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .278 with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 59 of 86 games this year (68.6%), with multiple hits on 28 occasions (32.6%).
- He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 86), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31 games this season (36.0%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (43.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|38
|.286
|AVG
|.268
|.348
|OBP
|.325
|.508
|SLG
|.399
|24
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|28/17
|K/BB
|23/13
|14
|SB
|14
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Marsh (0-2) pitches for the Royals to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.