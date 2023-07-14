Wander Franco is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 0-for-5.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .278 with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in 59 of 86 games this year (68.6%), with multiple hits on 28 occasions (32.6%).

He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 86), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 31 games this season (36.0%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (43.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 38 .286 AVG .268 .348 OBP .325 .508 SLG .399 24 XBH 12 8 HR 3 29 RBI 16 28/17 K/BB 23/13 14 SB 14

Royals Pitching Rankings