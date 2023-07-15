Lucas Glover is the in the lead at the 2023 Barbasol Championship after two rounds of play. Glover is shooting -13 and is +250 to win.

Barbasol Championship Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
  • Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards

Barbasol Championship Best Odds to Win

Lucas Glover

  • Tee Time: 8:46 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-13)
  • Odds to Win: +250

Glover Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 63 -9 8 1 1st
Round 2 68 -4 5 1 24th

Taylor Pendrith

  • Tee Time: 8:13 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 9th (-9)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Pendrith Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -3 3 0 38th
Round 2 66 -6 7 1 6th

Adam Long

  • Tee Time: 8:46 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-11)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Long Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -6 6 0 8th
Round 2 67 -5 7 2 16th

Cody Gribble

  • Tee Time: 8:24 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 54th (-4)
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Gribble Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -7 5 2 4th
Round 2 75 +3 2 5 132nd

Ryan Moore

  • Tee Time: 8:35 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Moore Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -8 8 0 2nd
Round 2 70 -2 6 4 52nd

Barbasol Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Jayden Trey Schaper 5th (-10) +2200
Louis De Jager 5th (-10) +2500
Akshay Bhatia 14th (-8) +2500
Adrien Saddier 5th (-10) +2500
Troy Merritt MC () +3300
Chad Ramey 14th (-8) +3300
Niklas Norgaard Moeller 14th (-8) +3500
Cameron Champ MC () +3500
Nathan Kimsey 9th (-9) +4000
Ryan Armour 9th (-9) +5000

