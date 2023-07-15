Corey Conners will be among those competing at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom at The Renaissance Club from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Corey Conners Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Conners has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Conners has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Conners has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Conners has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 22 -7 277 1 19 2 4 $5.4M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while The Renaissance Club is set for a longer 7,237 yards.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +2.

The average course Conners has played in the past year (7,316 yards) is 79 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,237).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +2 average at this course.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 57th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.79 strokes on those 48 holes.

Conners shot better than 76% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Conners carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Conners had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Conners had more birdies or better (14) than the field average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Conners carded a bogey or worse on four of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Conners finished the Travelers Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Conners finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards

