As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 211-ranked Altug Celikbilek and No. 406 Alafia Ayeni will be matching up at International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.

Hall of Fame Open Info

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open

Hall of Fame Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 16

July 16 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the Hall of Fame Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Li Tu vs. Matija Pecotic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Tu (-275) Pecotic (+200) Donald Young vs. Illya Marchenko Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Marchenko (-450) Young (+300) Ramkumar Ramanathan vs. Alex Bolt Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:20 PM ET Bolt (-275) Ramanathan (+195) Skander Mansouri vs. Peter Polansky Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:20 PM ET Mansouri (-350) Polansky (+230) Mukund Sasikumar vs. Evan Zhu Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:40 PM ET Zhu (-140) Sasikumar (+105) Altug Celikbilek vs. Alafia Ayeni Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:40 PM ET Celikbilek (-250) Ayeni (+170) Beibit Zhukayev vs. Jaimee Floyd Angele Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:00 PM ET Zhukayev (-200) Angele (+145) Gage Brymer vs. Yunseong Chung Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:00 PM ET Chung (-650) Brymer (+400)

