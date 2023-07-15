Jonathan Aranda is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)

Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

In 12 of 30 games last year (40.0%) Aranda had at least one hit, and in three of those contests (10.0%) he picked up more than one.

Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two home runs.

Aranda picked up an RBI in six of 30 games last year.

In eight of 30 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 16 GP 14 .233 AVG .143 .353 OBP .167 .372 SLG .257 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 4 RBI 2 10/7 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)