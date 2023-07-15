The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club includes Stacy Lewis. The event takes place from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Lewis at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Stacy Lewis Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Lewis has shot below par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Lewis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Lewis' average finish has been 51st.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

Lewis has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 42 -2 274 0 14 0 1 $257,756

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Lewis last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 6,561 yards, 453 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Lewis has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,547 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,561 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Lewis' Last Time Out

Lewis was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.16-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 61st percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lewis was better than 46% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Lewis fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lewis carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.6).

Lewis' six birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average of 3.5.

In that last outing, Lewis' par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Lewis ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lewis recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.3).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Lewis Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

