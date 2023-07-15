Stephanie Kyriacou will compete at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. The par-71 course spans 6,561 yards and the purse available is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to wager on Kyriacou at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stephanie Kyriacou Insights

Kyriacou has finished below par six times and scored 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over her last 20 rounds, Kyriacou has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Kyriacou has finished in the top 10 once in her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Kyriacou has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Kyriacou has made the cut eight times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 41 -2 280 0 17 0 2 $435,220

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Kyriacou finished 45th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,561 yards.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,561 yards, four yards longer than the average course Kyriacou has played in the past year (6,557 yards).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Kyriacou's Last Time Out

Kyriacou was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 40th percentile of competitors.

She shot well to finish in the 70th percentile on par 4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 4.11 strokes on those 44 holes.

Kyriacou shot better than only 21% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Kyriacou carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kyriacou had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.6).

Kyriacou had more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that last outing, Kyriacou's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Kyriacou finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kyriacou carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Kyriacou Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.