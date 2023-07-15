Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor Walls is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- In 51.4% of his games this season (36 of 70), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In six games this season, he has homered (8.6%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Walls has an RBI in 19 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.183
|AVG
|.237
|.326
|OBP
|.318
|.266
|SLG
|.466
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|19
|35/22
|K/BB
|30/14
|10
|SB
|10
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Marsh (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
