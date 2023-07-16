Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Royals.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .214 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 56 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.1% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 16 games this season (28.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32.1% of his games this season (18 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.226
|AVG
|.202
|.333
|OBP
|.298
|.462
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|39/15
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Lyles (1-11) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.33 ERA ranks 64th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
