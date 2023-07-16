The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 19th in slugging.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 44 of 80 games this year (55.0%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (23.8%).

Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (17.5%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has driven home a run in 32 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 32 of 80 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .250 AVG .273 .351 OBP .381 .508 SLG .485 14 XBH 16 10 HR 6 34 RBI 22 27/17 K/BB 28/16 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings