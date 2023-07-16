On Sunday, Jonathan Aranda (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)

Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Aranda picked up at least one hit 12 times last season in 30 games played (40.0%), including multiple hits on three occasions (10.0%).

Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.

Aranda drove in a run in six of 30 games last season.

He crossed home in eight of 30 games a year ago (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 16 GP 14 .233 AVG .143 .353 OBP .167 .372 SLG .257 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 4 RBI 2 10/7 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)