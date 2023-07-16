Jonathan Aranda Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jonathan Aranda (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)
- Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Aranda picked up at least one hit 12 times last season in 30 games played (40.0%), including multiple hits on three occasions (10.0%).
- Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.
- Aranda drove in a run in six of 30 games last season.
- He crossed home in eight of 30 games a year ago (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.233
|AVG
|.143
|.353
|OBP
|.167
|.372
|SLG
|.257
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|2
|10/7
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Royals gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Singer (5-8 with a 5.80 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 13 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 5.80 ERA ranks 61st, 1.553 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 51st.
