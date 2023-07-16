Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jose Siri (hitting .128 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .216 with six doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 14 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 58 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.8% of those games.
- In 29.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has an RBI in 25 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.3% of his games this season (28 of 58), he has scored, and in seven of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|.231
|AVG
|.198
|.288
|OBP
|.235
|.481
|SLG
|.582
|10
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|10
|20
|RBI
|19
|38/9
|K/BB
|36/5
|4
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 109 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Lyles (1-11) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 6.33 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.33), 44th in WHIP (1.283), and 59th in K/9 (6.4).
