On Sunday, Jose Siri (hitting .128 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .216 with six doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 14 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 58 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.8% of those games.

In 29.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has an RBI in 25 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.3% of his games this season (28 of 58), he has scored, and in seven of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 25 .231 AVG .198 .288 OBP .235 .481 SLG .582 10 XBH 15 8 HR 10 20 RBI 19 38/9 K/BB 36/5 4 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings