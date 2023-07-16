The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Royals.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 43.8% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 of 73 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .270 AVG .281 .294 OBP .333 .426 SLG .540 13 XBH 17 3 HR 9 17 RBI 33 33/4 K/BB 45/12 7 SB 12

Royals Pitching Rankings