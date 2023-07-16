Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting .294 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Royals Player Props
|Rays vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Royals
|Rays vs Royals Odds
|Rays vs Royals Prediction
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 59.2% of his games this year (42 of 71), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.4%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (18.3%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (36.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (14.1%).
- He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year (32 of 71), with two or more runs 12 times (16.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.224
|AVG
|.322
|.321
|OBP
|.385
|.500
|SLG
|.628
|15
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|38/8
|K/BB
|37/9
|6
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 109 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Singer (5-8) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 5.80 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the righty threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 13 hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.80), 63rd in WHIP (1.553), and 51st in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.