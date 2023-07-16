After hitting .294 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

In 59.2% of his games this year (42 of 71), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.4%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (18.3%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (36.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (14.1%).

He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year (32 of 71), with two or more runs 12 times (16.9%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .224 AVG .322 .321 OBP .385 .500 SLG .628 15 XBH 17 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 38/8 K/BB 37/9 6 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings