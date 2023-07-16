The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .245 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot has picked up a hit in 41 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has homered in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Margot has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.0%).

He has scored in 23 games this year (34.3%), including six multi-run games (9.0%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .209 AVG .283 .269 OBP .331 .318 SLG .396 7 XBH 10 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 20/8 K/BB 20/7 2 SB 4

