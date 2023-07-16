Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .245 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 41 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has homered in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Margot has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.0%).
- He has scored in 23 games this year (34.3%), including six multi-run games (9.0%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.209
|AVG
|.283
|.269
|OBP
|.331
|.318
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|20/8
|K/BB
|20/7
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.33), 44th in WHIP (1.283), and 59th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
