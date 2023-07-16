The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .281 with nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

In 58 of 90 games this year (64.4%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 90), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this year, Arozarena has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year (45 of 90), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .282 AVG .280 .408 OBP .368 .491 SLG .447 15 XBH 12 9 HR 7 34 RBI 25 42/26 K/BB 51/22 7 SB 3

