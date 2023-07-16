Sunday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Tampa Bay Rays (60-35) taking on the Kansas City Royals (26-67) at 2:10 PM (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 win for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (10-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-11) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Rays vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Rays vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Rays have been favored 78 times and won 54, or 69.2%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 15-4 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 516 total runs this season.

The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).

Rays Schedule