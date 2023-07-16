Jordan Lyles will start for the Kansas City Royals aiming to take down Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +180 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -225 +180 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 1-1-0 against the spread.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have compiled a 54-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 69.2% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 15-4 (78.9%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times this season for a 52-39-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have put together a 10-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-15 25-20 26-16 34-19 47-30 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.