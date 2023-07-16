Rays vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jordan Lyles will start for the Kansas City Royals aiming to take down Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Rays as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +180 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.
Rays vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-225
|+180
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 1-1-0 against the spread.
Discover More About This Game
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have compiled a 54-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 69.2% of those games).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 15-4 (78.9%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times this season for a 52-39-4 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have put together a 10-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.8% of the time).
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|35-15
|25-20
|26-16
|34-19
|47-30
|13-5
