Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays play Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 140 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks third in baseball, slugging .454.

The Rays have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.259).

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (516 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rays' .331 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.195).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (10-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Eflin is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the season.

Eflin is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Braves L 2-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves L 6-1 Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves W 10-4 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/15/2023 Royals W 6-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Alec Marsh 7/15/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Shawn Armstrong Cole Ragans 7/16/2023 Royals - Away Zach Eflin Jordan Lyles 7/17/2023 Rangers - Away Shane McClanahan - 7/18/2023 Rangers - Away Taj Bradley - 7/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tyler Glasnow Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish

