On Sunday, July 16, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (60-35) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (26-67) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Royals have +180 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Rays vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (10-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.33 ERA)

Rays vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 78 times and won 54, or 69.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Rays have a 15-4 record (winning 78.9% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 3-4 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have won in 23, or 28.7%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won six of 18 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+175) Francisco Mejía 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Wander Franco 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -274 - 1st

