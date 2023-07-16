Bookmakers have listed player props for Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Eflin Stats

The Rays' Zach Eflin (10-4) will make his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Eflin has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.25), third in WHIP (.987), and 26th in K/9 (9.2).

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jul. 9 5.0 4 2 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 7.0 4 2 2 9 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 6.0 7 3 3 7 2 at Padres Jun. 17 6.0 4 2 2 5 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Franco Stats

Franco has 97 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.342/.458 on the season.

Franco hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 48 walks and 59 RBI (91 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a .281/.389/.469 slash line on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Royals Jul. 15 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Braves Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 48 RBI (95 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He's slashing .257/.299/.449 on the season.

Witt Jr. will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 8 3-for-5 1 1 2 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has put up 82 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He has a slash line of .255/.297/.442 on the season.

Perez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double and a walk.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 4-for-4 0 0 0 5 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

