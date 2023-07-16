The Tampa Bay Rays (60-35) carry a three-game win streak into a road contest versus the Kansas City Royals (26-67) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (10-4) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (1-11).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (10-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.33 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (10-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.25, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .987.

He has 10 quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Zach Eflin vs. Royals

The Royals rank 29th in MLB with 340 runs scored this season. They have a .232 batting average this campaign with 79 home runs (29th in the league).

The Royals have gone 7-for-24 with two home runs and three RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.

The righty's last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.

Lyles is trying to secure his third quality start of the year.

Lyles is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

He has not made an outing so far in 2023 where he did not give up at least one earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.33 ERA ranks 64th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 59th.

Jordan Lyles vs. Rays

He will face off against a Rays offense that ranks sixth in the league with 829 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .454 (third in the league) with 140 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Lyles has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out two against the Rays this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.