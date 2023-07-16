Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Taylor Walls (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .206 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- In 36 of 72 games this season (50.0%) Walls has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.7%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 72), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Walls has had an RBI in 19 games this year (26.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.7% of his games this season (30 of 72), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.183
|AVG
|.226
|.326
|OBP
|.304
|.266
|SLG
|.444
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|19
|35/22
|K/BB
|32/14
|10
|SB
|10
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (1-11) takes the mound for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 6.33 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6, the righty went five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.33 ERA ranks 64th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 59th.
