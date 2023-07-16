Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.458) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- Franco has had a hit in 61 of 88 games this season (69.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (31.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 88 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|40
|.286
|AVG
|.269
|.348
|OBP
|.335
|.508
|SLG
|.400
|24
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|28/17
|K/BB
|25/16
|14
|SB
|14
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 109 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.33), 44th in WHIP (1.283), and 59th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
