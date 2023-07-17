Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .209 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Lowe has had a hit in 31 of 57 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).
- He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 57), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this year (16 of 57), with two or more RBI 11 times (19.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 57 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.226
|AVG
|.194
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.462
|SLG
|.350
|10
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|39/15
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, July 9 against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
