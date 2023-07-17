Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, Christian Bethancourt (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .228 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (17.2%).
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.6% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.204
|.278
|OBP
|.224
|.442
|SLG
|.344
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|27/4
|K/BB
|27/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, July 9, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
