On Monday, Francisco Mejia (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Royals.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .222 with 10 doubles, five home runs and six walks.

In 55.8% of his 43 games this season, Mejia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Mejia has driven in a run in 13 games this season (30.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 18 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .197 AVG .247 .227 OBP .282 .366 SLG .425 8 XBH 7 2 HR 3 9 RBI 8 23/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

