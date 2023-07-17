Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .594 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .261 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
- He ranks 68th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Paredes has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 40.7% of his games this season, Paredes has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (40.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.250
|AVG
|.272
|.351
|OBP
|.377
|.508
|SLG
|.500
|14
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|23
|27/17
|K/BB
|29/16
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Dunning (8-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 9, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.93, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
