The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .594 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .261 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Paredes has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has homered in 18.5% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his plate appearances.

In 40.7% of his games this season, Paredes has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (40.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .250 AVG .272 .351 OBP .377 .508 SLG .500 14 XBH 17 10 HR 7 34 RBI 23 27/17 K/BB 29/16 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings