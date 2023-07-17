Jose Siri -- .128 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .216 with six doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 14 walks.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in 29.3% of his games this year, and 8.3% of his chances at the plate.

Siri has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this year (25 of 58), with two or more RBI 11 times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.3% of his games this year (28 of 58), with two or more runs seven times (12.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 25 .231 AVG .198 .288 OBP .235 .481 SLG .582 10 XBH 15 8 HR 10 20 RBI 19 38/9 K/BB 36/5 4 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings