Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Siri -- .128 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .216 with six doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 14 walks.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in 29.3% of his games this year, and 8.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Siri has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this year (25 of 58), with two or more RBI 11 times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.3% of his games this year (28 of 58), with two or more runs seven times (12.1%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|.231
|AVG
|.198
|.288
|OBP
|.235
|.481
|SLG
|.582
|10
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|10
|20
|RBI
|19
|38/9
|K/BB
|36/5
|4
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, July 9 against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.93, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
