Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Lowe -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .272 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 47 of 74 games this season (63.5%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 32 games this year (43.2%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.2% of his games this year (29 of 74), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.270
|AVG
|.273
|.294
|OBP
|.325
|.426
|SLG
|.524
|13
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|33
|33/4
|K/BB
|45/12
|7
|SB
|12
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.93, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.