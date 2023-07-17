Josh Lowe -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .272 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

In 47 of 74 games this season (63.5%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).

He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 32 games this year (43.2%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.2% of his games this year (29 of 74), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .270 AVG .273 .294 OBP .325 .426 SLG .524 13 XBH 17 3 HR 9 17 RBI 33 33/4 K/BB 45/12 7 SB 12

