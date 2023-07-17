Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks while batting .277.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.6% of those games.
- In 16.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 36.3% of his games this season (33 of 91), with more than one RBI 13 times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this season (49.5%), including 12 games with multiple runs (13.2%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.282
|AVG
|.273
|.408
|OBP
|.360
|.491
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|25
|42/26
|K/BB
|52/22
|7
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.93, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
