Monday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (55-39) taking on the Tampa Bay Rays (60-36) at 8:05 PM ET (on July 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Shane McClanahan (11-1) for the Rays and Dane Dunning (8-2) for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rays have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have won 54, or 68.4%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 51-19, a 72.9% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 520 total runs this season.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule