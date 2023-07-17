Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Monday at Globe Life Field against Shane McClanahan, who is projected to start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Rangers are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-125). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 54 of the 79 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (68.4%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 51-19 record (winning 72.9% of its games).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Tampa Bay has played in 96 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-39-4).

The Rays have collected a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-15 25-21 26-17 34-19 47-31 13-5

