Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Dane Dunning on the mound for the Texas Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 142 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is third in baseball, slugging .453.

The Rays have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (520 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rays rank seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 17 mark in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.197).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan (11-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday, July 1 against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

McClanahan is trying to record his 12th quality start of the year in this matchup.

McClanahan enters the game with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Braves L 6-1 Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves W 10-4 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/15/2023 Royals W 6-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Alec Marsh 7/15/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Shawn Armstrong Cole Ragans 7/16/2023 Royals L 8-4 Away Zach Eflin Brady Singer 7/17/2023 Rangers - Away Shane McClanahan Dane Dunning 7/18/2023 Rangers - Away Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 7/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tyler Glasnow Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane McClanahan -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.