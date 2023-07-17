Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-36) will visit Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (55-39) at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 17, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

The Rays are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (+105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.53 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (8-2, 2.93 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 54, or 68.4%, of those games.

The Rays have a 51-19 record (winning 72.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rays have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Rangers as underdogs once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luke Raley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Wander Franco 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -225 - 1st

