Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Rangers on July 17, 2023
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday (at 8:05 PM ET).
Rays vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI (98 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.
- He's slashing .278/.341/.456 on the year.
- Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double and four walks.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 91 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 48 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .277/.385/.463 on the year.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 107 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 43 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .272/.342/.443 slash line so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has collected 96 hits with 21 doubles, 24 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .267/.335/.525 on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
