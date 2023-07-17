On Monday, Taylor Walls (batting .148 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .206 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Walls has picked up a hit in 36 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Walls has had at least one RBI in 26.4% of his games this season (19 of 72), with two or more RBI four times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (41.7%), including nine multi-run games (12.5%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .183 AVG .226 .326 OBP .304 .266 SLG .444 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 19 35/22 K/BB 32/14 10 SB 10

Rangers Pitching Rankings