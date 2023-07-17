Yandy Diaz is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI against the Braves.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 96 hits and an OBP of .408, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .474 with one homer.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (54 of 78), with more than one hit 29 times (37.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (55.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 35 .348 AVG .294 .427 OBP .385 .540 SLG .485 15 XBH 16 8 HR 5 23 RBI 20 29/21 K/BB 25/18 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings