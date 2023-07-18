Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .225 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.1% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.250
|AVG
|.198
|.278
|OBP
|.218
|.442
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|27/4
|K/BB
|27/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eovaldi (10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.020), and 40th in K/9 (8.3).
