The Minnesota Lynx (9-11) will look to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.3 points per game) to help overcome Rhyne Howard (10th in league, 18.5) and the Atlanta Dream (11-8) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX

Dream vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 82 Lynx 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-1.3)

Atlanta (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Dream vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has covered the spread 11 times in 18 games.

There have been 11 Atlanta's games (out of 18) that hit the over this year.

Dream Performance Insights

Because of the Dream's defensive struggles this year, ranking second-worst in the WNBA with 86.4 points allowed per game, they've had to lean on their offense, which ranks third-best in the league putting 86.6 points per game.

Atlanta ranks second-best in the WNBA with 37.2 rebounds per game. On the other hand, it ranks third-worst in the league with 35.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Dream are averaging 14.6 turnovers per game (second-worst in WNBA), and they are forcing 13.2 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked).

The Dream are making 6.7 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league). They sport a 35.7% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from three-point land.

The Dream are ceding 7.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 32.9% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

Atlanta has taken 72.8% two-pointers and 27.2% threes this year. Of the team's baskets, 78.2% are two-pointers and 21.8% are three-pointers.

