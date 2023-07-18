Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Francisco Mejia (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .222 with 10 doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Mejia has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this season (24 of 43), with multiple hits six times (14.0%).
- In 11.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Mejia has driven in a run in 13 games this season (30.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.197
|AVG
|.247
|.227
|OBP
|.282
|.366
|SLG
|.425
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|23/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (10-3) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.020), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
